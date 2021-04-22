Ed Houlihan, Ridgewood, N.J.
Kudos of the highest order to Cornel West and Jeremy Tate on their spirited and elegant defense of classics education. They drew a stark line between education and schooling, the programmed regurgitation of information that discourages independent thought.
The latter leads us to “dumbing down” our education, grade inflation and reducing diplomas to the status of participation trophies.
I would add to their point that the absence of education in the arts has led us to an increasing crassness and incivility in our society. A lack of exposure to, and of a general reverence for, the greatest fruits of civilization, the greatest thoughts and the creation of beauty of the past and present, has led us to the current state of decline.
I hope it’s not too late.
As a first drop in a very large bucket, I urge Howard University to reinstate the classics department and recognize it as the treasure it can be.
Robert Blatt, Silver Spring
After Howard University closes its classics department, how will students impress their significant others? Perhaps the answer will come “ad astra per aspera” as the students “carpe diem” to prove that “amor vincit omnia.” O tempora, o mores!
Paul L. Newman,
Merion Station, Pa.