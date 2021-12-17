Counties are not arbitrarily created entities whose boundaries are meaningless. Frederick County’s western border is a mountain ridge, and the county is a cohesive government entity that manages its schools, roads, zoning, permitting requirements and other activities. Surely it deserves to be represented as this entity.
The Supreme Court has declined to rule on gerrymandering cases because there is no standard to judge them by. As a more courageous Supreme Court justice once said about obscenity, “I know it when I see it.” Maryland’s recent gerrymandering is obvious political tinkering to disenfranchise the minority party.
Patricia Carter, Middletown