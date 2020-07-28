Regarding the July 24 Politics & the Nation article “Ocasio-Cortez dismisses Yoho’s apology, slams sexist culture”:

In the 1970s, I worked with a feminist organization that provided rape crisis services and taught self-defense and confrontation training in Columbus, Ohio. Confrontation training involved responding to sexist behavior by naming the behavior, informing wrongdoers of their offenses and telling them that they were not to do it again, to anyone. We role-played scenarios, because we needed to practice how not to say “please” or “maybe you could” or other qualifiers. We couldn’t recommend this method in the workplace because we couldn’t protect women from repercussions.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had not yet recognized sexual harassment as a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and there were no anti-stalker laws.

Despite changes in the law, many women have dealt with harassment or worse by ignoring it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in responding as she did last week to Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), has absorbed all the lessons of the first wave of feminists and has bravely applied them to the workplace. She calmly confronted the behavior, named it, explained that it offends all women and used examples of the intersections of gender and ethnicity. Her strength is everything we hoped to see in our daughters and granddaughters.

Janice Murphy, Salisbury, Md.