The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had not yet recognized sexual harassment as a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and there were no anti-stalker laws.
Despite changes in the law, many women have dealt with harassment or worse by ignoring it. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in responding as she did last week to Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.), has absorbed all the lessons of the first wave of feminists and has bravely applied them to the workplace. She calmly confronted the behavior, named it, explained that it offends all women and used examples of the intersections of gender and ethnicity. Her strength is everything we hoped to see in our daughters and granddaughters.
Janice Murphy, Salisbury, Md.