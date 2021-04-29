This raises the question as to why health officials are not focusing vaccine promotion efforts by segmenting their target audience. If vaccines are now widely eligible to the general public, health promotion messages need to shift focus from medical risk factors to social determinants of health. There are studies that have demonstrated the inequitable impacts of the coronavirus based on socioeconomic status, gender and race, making vaccine uptake in these communities a public health priority.
Time is of the essence if we want to end this pandemic, and the longer it takes for public health actions to be taken, the further we will be from achieving herd immunity. If health officials truly want to increase vaccine uptake, they will need to shift their perspective on who is now considered at risk.
Julia Kim, Centreville