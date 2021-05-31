Expanding offshore wind power to California will help achieve President Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Officials and beachcombers need to quell their complaints about wind turbines blocking their view of the horizon. The giant turbines planned for Ocean City, Md., will be placed 17 miles from shore and are much more attractive than offshore oil rigs. Wind turbines have zero emissions and will never close beaches or poison seabirds. Concerns about bird collisions with the turbines cannot be substantiated because birds normally fly closer to shore. Environmental impact studies provide an opportunity for marine biologists to confer with industry representatives about migratory bird paths.