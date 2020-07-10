Equally shocking, an extension to the pipeline, Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate, recently received initial approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, despite Virginia’s nearly flat energy load demand and in the face of Mountain Valley Pipeline’s record of noncompliance and loss of permits required to legally finish Southgate’s predecessor.
The case for cancellation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and its Southgate extension is just as clear as it was for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. In a health crisis, the need to prevent further work on the project is more urgent than ever. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) should be publicly voicing the need for the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s cancellation, and they should be employing their considerable power to use Virginia’s legal and regulatory authority to stop further harm from the project.
Stacy Lovelace, Bedford, Va.