Mr. Trump was extended the opportunity to disavow the Nazi sympathizers in Charlottesville. He was given the chance to speak honestly about the dangers of the coronavirus and to aggressively deploy federal resources to mitigate its effects. Like other presidents, he was asked to honor the will of the American people expressed on Election Day by defending the integrity of the election and accepting its outcome. He was given the chance to unequivocally denounce the domestic terrorists who attacked our seat of government. He never accepted any of these opportunities, and now we are left to deal with the consequences.

Don Boselovic, Vienna

Marc A. Thiessen wrote that “violent protests [against Donald Trump’s 2016 election] erupted across the country” and “Democrats never gave Trump that chance [to succeed]”; instead, “they challenged his legitimacy from day one and spent the first two years of his presidency pushing the now-disproved narrative that he had colluded with Russia to steal the election. When that failed, they tried to impeach him anyway.”

I watched the NBC News video linked to Mr. Thiessen’s “violent protests” phrase online. Some police were running; some marchers were walking and shouting. The violence shown: smashing a papier-mache Trump head and setting fire to Trump-branded clothing. The reporter said some molotov cocktails were thrown in an unnamed city, but that the protests were “mostly peaceful.” NBC made no mention of protesters’ party affiliation, and none were identified or interviewed on camera.

I am left to fill in the blanks: Did Mr. Thiessen’s pronoun “they” include the unidentified 2016 protesters and Democratic members of Congress, and did he mean that “they” all tried to impeach Mr. Trump? And were “they” all violently protesting the election outcome?

Notwithstanding his two conflations — which seem to include Democratic leaders in the “violent protesters” group and seem to tar many peaceful protesters with a broad “violent” brush — I commend Mr. Thiessen for his otherwise calming message. For what it’s worth, back in 2016, I challenged as unnecessarily divisive the comments of friends who stated “Trump is not my president.”

Ellen B. Lent, Silver Spring

Marc A. Thiessen said he is giving President Biden “the chance” Democrats should have given former president Donald Trump before they challenged his legitimacy, tried to impeach him and declared themselves the resistance. On the night Mr. Trump was elected, my husband and I had a heated disagreement about exactly how much of a chance to give him. My husband didn’t think he deserved it, but, like Mr. Thiessen, he thought we’d all be better off for trying. But Mr. Trump had already shown us what he does with “chances.” From just the end of his campaign to the time he was inaugurated, he had so many chances: to meaningfully address his behavior revealed on the “Access Hollywood” tape, to share his tax returns, to model respect for others to our children, to tell the truth. He had every chance to earn our basic tolerance, if not allegiance.

Once inaugurated, he had the chance to show that the presidency would change him, elevate him, even just a fraction for all our sakes. Instead, he fixated on and lied about crowd sizes. From that point on, almost every step he took and word he uttered undermined, weakened and debased our nation, and just a few weeks ago, it grievously threatened us.

Our leaders and institutions are — they must be — mirrors of who we, as Americans, are and who we aspire to be. So, no, Mr. Thiessen, he never was our president. And he isn’t now, thank goodness.

Alyse Graham, Washington

Marc A. Thiessen seems to have forgotten words spoken by the then-Republican Senate minority leader in 2010 to the effect that he would do everything in his power to make Barack Obama a one-term president. No Democratic minority leader has said that about a Republican president.

Though Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was unsuccessful in limiting Mr. Obama to one term, Republicans did obstruct just about everything Mr. Obama proposed. From deficit reduction to international trade, to climate change to health care, the only word in the Republican lexicon was “no.” I can’t think of a single issue on which the Republicans cooperated with the Democrats during the eight years of the Obama administration. They even denied Mr. Obama a Supreme Court seat. Yet Mr. Thiessen feels aggrieved at the Democrats’ treatment of former president Donald Trump.