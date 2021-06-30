Meanwhile, I’ll just keep tossing all the superfluous unimportant stuff that the Postal Service does deliver. I care not whether it took two, three or five days for the Postal Service to deliver my mail. For the most part, it’s just junk.
Lawrence G. Karch, Gainesville
If Postmaster General Louis DeJoy succeeds in further slowing first-class mail, will credit cards, utilities and other creditors extend the time on the bill needed for the check to be delivered on time to avoid a late fee? Likely not. That’s why most bills get paid online now, further hurting the U.S. Postal Service’s bottom line.
And, by the way, it recently took 10 days for a check I sent by mail to get across town in Charlottesville.
Ann Overton, Charlottesville