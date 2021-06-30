Regarding the June 27 front-page article “USPS overhaul would slow delivery to much of country”:

No one I know depends on rapid delivery of first-class mail for anything important. They have the Internet, FedEx, UPS and Amazon Prime. That something in the mail might take five days instead of three days to reach me is just immaterial to most Americans. What is important is the enormous annual deficit that the Postal Service has been running even though first-class postage rates keep rising. The Postal Service needs to do whatever is necessary to operate without taxpayer support.

Meanwhile, I’ll just keep tossing all the superfluous unimportant stuff that the Postal Service does deliver. I care not whether it took two, three or five days for the Postal Service to deliver my mail. For the most part, it’s just junk.

Lawrence G. Karch, Gainesville

If Postmaster General Louis DeJoy succeeds in further slowing first-class mail, will credit cards, utilities and other creditors extend the time on the bill needed for the check to be delivered on time to avoid a late fee? Likely not. That’s why most bills get paid online now, further hurting the U.S. Postal Service’s bottom line. 

And, by the way, it recently took 10 days for a check I sent by mail to get across town in Charlottesville.  

Ann Overton, Charlottesville