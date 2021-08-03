Well more than 70 percent of D.C. residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Also, cases among vaccinated people are generally not severe. Thus, if there is a delta-variant-fueled surge of the coronavirus here in D.C., all signs seem to point to it being relatively minor, certainly nothing that warrants measures such as requiring vaccinated people to wear masks indoors. Yet D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) reinstated the mask mandate anyway.
The mask mandate made sense when few or no residents were vaccinated and hospitals could be overwhelmed with cases, but now the D.C. metro area has high vaccination rates and low hospitalizations.
I understand that a lot of people see masking as a minor inconvenience for those of us who are vaccinated. But ask yourself this: Doesn’t it bother you that government coercion to make people wear masks is becoming a regular tool of local politicians? That the government appears to see revealing the bottom half of your face as a privilege instead of a right when not facing an emergency?
Christopher O’Sullivan, Washington
Catherine Rampell spoke for me in her July 30 Friday Opinion column on the folly of union leaders opposing mask mandates, “Unions must not stand in the way of vaccine mandates.” Why would any vaccinated worker want to risk himself or herself and family members by being forced to work with unvaccinated colleagues?
I believe unions benefit society and their members. But, as Ms. Rampell wrote, “if ‘Big Labor’ obstructs [vaccine mandates], it will fail not only its own members, but also the many admirers and political allies it worked so hard to win over.”
John Hansman, Rockville
Regarding the July 30 front-page article “Biden toughens vaccine rules for federal workers”:
President Biden said that unvaccinated federal workers will be required to undergo weekly testing. I believe there is one easy solution to help convince them. The government should not pay for weekly coronavirus tests, which often are more than $100. The government is already providing free vaccines. If the unvaccinated have to pay for their own tests, in most cases, their strong determination to avoid an inoculation will quickly change. The exceptions would be for people who have a legitimate medical excuse affirmed by a doctor, such as being immunocompromised, or for religious beliefs. Taxpayers should not be burdened with a tax bill to pay for coronavirus tests for those federal workers who are unwilling to receive a free vaccine that will keep them healthy.
Marlene J. Cummins,
Williamsburg, Va.