Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) argued in her June 22 op-ed, “We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster,” that the 60-vote filibuster threshold to move to pass legislation through the Senate is necessary to preserve our democracy. She will not change that rule even to advance legislation that she thinks is very important to our democracy functioning, such as election and voting reform. Why, if the 60-vote threshold is so essential to our democracy continuing, is it the case that none of the state legislatures — including the Arizona legislature that she was a part of for seven years — has a legislative filibuster rule that requires 60 percent of the vote to advance legislation?