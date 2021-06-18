One answer the slide provides is, “I can be an anti-racist leader by always being an upstander and doing the right thing. I can always fight for what is fair.” Mr. McCartney said — rightly, in my opinion — that such suggestions are “an outrage only for people who don’t think the schools should try to fight racism.” Nonetheless, we also should ask how truly helpful or instructive such unassailable Superman-type sentiments (fighting for “truth, justice and the American way”) are without providing clear examples of both what is “fair” and just when and how you should fight against what is unfair.
Aphorisms make people feel good, whether they are being taught or learned. But what is to be gained by feeling good if you don’t provide or receive concrete guidance about how to do good?
Jon Frandsen, Takoma Park