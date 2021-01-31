William Kelly, Potomac
The Jan. 26 news article “McConnell says he’s ready for power-sharing deal in evenly divided Senate” quoted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as saying, “no Senate majority should destroy the right of future minorities of both parties to help shape legislation.” In that regard, it is interesting to note that the six most consequential votes in the Senate over the past four years were confirmations of three Supreme Court justices, the failed attempt to overturn Obamacare, the tax cut and the president’s impeachment trial. Conviction of the president required a two-thirds majority, per the Constitution. For the other five votes, only a simple majority was required; the ability to filibuster Supreme Court nominees was excluded pursuant to rules adopted by the Republican majority.
This interest in protecting the rights of minority parties appears uneven in its application. Just as the interest in having the general electorate weigh in on the nomination of a Supreme Court justice was applied very unevenly by Mr. McConnell. Pure and simple hypocrisy.
Wayne McDaniel, Columbia