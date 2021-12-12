The charge to teachers, regardless of subject matter, is to make pedagogical choices that meet their students’ needs. Students develop cognitively, emotionally and socially at different rates. Some students might be able to grapple with an emotionally and socially sensitive issue, while their classmates cannot because they have not yet developed the intellectual tools to do so. Making correct pedagogical choices is as much an art as it is a science.
The goal of education is to teach the next generations to be thinkers who question, seek evidence from multiple perspectives and arrive at conclusions based on a thoughtful weighing of the evidence, all the while accepting that their conclusions may come into question in the future. Was the educational goal of teaching students to think met in the case presented in this article? The jury is still out. Some lessons do not take hold until many years later.
What we can learn from this case is that teaching is a complex and challenging profession, one that requires an ear to the present, an eye to the future and the ability to walk the fine line between them.
Anne Reynolds, Arlington
Matthew Hawn’s firing as a high school teacher in Kingsport, Tenn., though unfortunate, was his own fault. Aside from all the ideology and partisanship involved in this messy affair, this was basically an employer-employee situation.
Mr. Hawn (an employee) was told, counseled, admonished and ordered several times to stop doing certain things by the Tennessee public school system (his employer), yet he continued (for whatever reason) to do those things in his classroom.
Anyone who has ever worked in a professional capacity would clearly understand that if your boss tells you repeatedly not to do something and you continue to do it, you are going to be terminated from employment, plain and simple. A casual observer would logically wonder whether Mr. Hawn has “authority issues” because of his naive persistence in continuing to challenge his superiors in this manner. He was certainly given enough warnings, more than most employers would give.
John Fuller, Perry Hall, Md.