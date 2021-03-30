In light of the voter-suppression laws signed by the governor of Georgia and similar laws on their way to enactment in many other states, it is clearly time for Congress to do its job, to “enforce [the 15th Amendment] by appropriate legislation.”

If the Senate is faced with the choice between keeping the filibuster and enforcing the 15th Amendment, then the imperatives of the Constitution must take precedence over a Senate rule that was used in the 1950s and 1960s to thwart the Constitution. Senate Republicans need to look to their consciences. All Senate Democrats need to have the courage to look to what matters the most.

David S. Fishback, Olney

I love to golf and watch golf, especially the Masters. In light of the frightening new Georgia voting rights legislation, I am asking all professional golfers to boycott this year’s tournament. Right or wrong, golfers get pigeonholed as socially conservative, money-driven individuals. I don’t want to believe this is true, and professional golfers have the chance to show this is not the case.

My plea to all professional and the invited amateur golfers: Make a unified and very public stand in support of social and racial justice and boycott this year’s Masters.

David Kennedy, Arlington

Kudos to the wise Georgia politicians who have stepped up to prevent the heinous act of offering water to people standing in long lines in the Georgia sun [“No water for this poison pill,” editorial, March 28].

This has obviously been one of the United States’ greatest existential threats, so it’s good to see patriotic legislators willing to devote their time and energy to dealing with it. I expect they are very proud of themselves and their accomplishment.