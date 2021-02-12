Former president Donald Trump sought to overturn the election by falsely claiming election fraud and inciting an insurrection at the Capitol. The actions of our own president posed the most serious threat to our peaceful transfer of power in history. Will he be held accountable? Refusing to convict Mr. Trump is putting personal political survival above defending our democratic values and the Constitution. An unwillingness to put country first demeans the service of every veteran who had the courage to sacrifice his or her life in the defense of democracy.
To honor our veterans, accountability can be the only choice.
Kathy Coffman, Mount Pleasant, S.C.
I am still finding it hard to believe Republican senators would give former president Donald Trump a pass. Hurrah for the few still possessing a moral compass and some common sense. I would like to think Congress will find a way to prevent Mr. Trump from being an “influencer” and prevent his ever holding public office again, but I won’t hold my breath.
Alison J. Pooley, Catonsville, Md.
Early in the ascent of former president Donald Trump, I found myself ruminating on shame and its disappearance. Clearly, it is a concept lost on today’s “Trump Republican Party,” to use the pre-insurrection rally words of Donald Trump Jr.
It is deeply disturbing to see Republican senators who predetermined the outcome of the impeachment trial, some even doodling or playing with their phones as the public grieved over the invasion of our Capitol. Were they emulating Mr. Trump’s ineptitude and indifference to his responsibilities as they ignored his attempt to overthrow our democracy? That same abandonment of principle, duty and honor seems sadly to have been adopted by the new version of the former Grand Old Party, which has replaced policy with politics writ large. These senators’ behavior toward peers who have the courage to acknowledge Mr. Trump’s unpatriotic, authoritarian behavior is nothing short of shameless.
Virginia S. Dopp, Williamsburg, Va.