The only possible solution to the Gazans’ plight is peace between Israel and the West Bank Palestinians, and their joining hands to put an end to the terrorist dictatorship in Gaza. That’s not impossible, because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will surely not be part of the next Israeli government and Palestinian Authority leaders surely recognize by now that “returning” substantially more than 5 million “refugees” to an Israel where all but a few have never lived is a barrier to peace.
George B. Driesen, Bethesda
The writer is a rabbi.
I am an observant Jewish woman. At the ceremony that made me one, I received candlesticks that said they were “made in Palestine.” In 1948, Jewish people all over the world celebrated the birth of Israel. Through the years, there has always been strife, but the state has survived many confrontations with its neighbors. The recent trouble in Gaza is extremely sad.
Although I have a strong allegiance to Israel, I yearn for peace with all its neighboring countries, and most Jewish Americans have their opinions about how that can be achieved. The parties themselves must come to the realization that coexistence is paramount and peace will come only when there is “give and take” on all sides.
Tearfully, I watched the rockets and the faces of those who are witnessing death and destruction. This must end. I fervently pray that soon this part of the Middle East will negotiate a peaceful settlement. Israel, with all of its amazing growth and production and with a population so dedicated, resourceful and humanitarian, should find a way to assist, not resist, its neighbors.
Alice L. Haber, Frederick
In the May 16 news article “Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A chronology,” the most important date is missing. The current conflict did not start on May 15, 1948, when the British mandate for Palestine ended and Israel declared its independence. It started several months earlier, on Nov. 29, 1947, when the U.N. General Assembly voted for partition of the area, with fixed boundaries, into Jewish and Arab states.
I was there and clearly remember that night. Jews were dancing in the streets to celebrate, but the Arab response was to begin attacking Jewish areas with the stated declaration of pushing the Jews into the sea. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Tom Laufer, Columbia