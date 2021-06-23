Out of sight, out of mind. Historians and officials 30 years hence will rue the frenetic pace of name-changing now upon us. With all remnants of Jeb Stuart and Robert E. Lee removed from plain sight, racist ideologues a generation from now will feel free to conjure myths and falsehoods of every description. There will be few people to oppose them.
We would do far better to keep the names and educate the public on the true nature of American history than to change the names and ignore the fact that these horrors ever took place.
Kenneth Suskin, Arlington