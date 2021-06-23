The people involved in the process of renaming the nation’s schools and streets are acting very naively [“Arlington board to vote on renaming Lee Highway,” Metro, June 18]. In an attempt to remove any vestige of the United States’ brutal past by whitewashing local place names, these individuals unknowingly benefit the very racist tendencies they wish to abolish.

Out of sight, out of mind. Historians and officials 30 years hence will rue the frenetic pace of name-changing now upon us. With all remnants of Jeb Stuart and Robert E. Lee removed from plain sight, racist ideologues a generation from now will feel free to conjure myths and falsehoods of every description. There will be few people to oppose them.

We would do far better to keep the names and educate the public on the true nature of American history than to change the names and ignore the fact that these horrors ever took place.

Kenneth Suskin, Arlington