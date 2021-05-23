A woman’s right to make judgments about what happens to her own body should be based on solid, national law.
Dorinda Evans, Rockville
Henry Olsen displayed his anger about Roe v. Wade with two threadbare — and ultimately contradictory — complaints about the 1973 Supreme Court. Mr. Olsen wrote that the court did not set clear standards for lower courts to follow on abortion, causing other judges to do some heavy lifting in adjudicating subsequent cases. He also accused the high court of setting a national abortion policy rather than allowing such policy to be determined legislatively.
Did the Supreme Court give too little or too much direction about abortion? Would Mr. Olsen apply the same antithetical complaints — not enough policy coupled with too much policy, or lack of specific standards plus judicial activism — to other landmark decisions, such as those on school integration, labor rights, criminal defense, free speech, gay rights, searches and seizures, environmental protection and interracial marriage?
Beyond these muddled concerns, Mr. Olsen claimed that a fetus is a separate human life and “may even hear sounds.” If the fetus is a human person, why would any abortion (say, in the case of incest) be permissible? If the fetus is a human person, of what country is it a citizen, should it be counted in some nation’s census, and can it be claimed as a dependent for tax purposes?
Robert Tiller, Silver Spring
David Von Drehle’s May 19 op-ed on Roe v. Wade, “Does the Supreme Court rule, or do its members?,” stated an absolutist position on the Supreme Court’s role in American life. The logic of his position is that once the court interprets the Constitution, that interpretation is no longer open to legitimate challenge, an analogue to the Catholic infallibility doctrine. Tell that to Abraham Lincoln. He routinely excoriated the court, in language that today would be called immoderate in the extreme, over the Dred Scott decision. Tell that to Andrew Jackson, who in his veto of the bank bill, said that each branch must be guided by its own opinion of the Constitution. Tell that to those who argued for overruling Plessy v. Ferguson, after it had been established precedent for 77 years, 29 years longer than Roe.
Mr. Von Drehle anathematized the actions of the Mississippi legislators as being in “open defiance” when they passed a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks. But the Mississippi legislators take an oath to support the Constitution, which emphatically does allow citizens and legislators to question and challenge the government, including the Supreme Court.
The issue of abortion is complicated enough without adding into the mix a basic misconception about the Supreme Court’s place in our constitutional system.
Bruce Grace, Arlington