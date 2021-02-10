The Feb. 7 front-page article “For some ‘in-person’ classes, the person won’t be a teacher” ignored some critical facts. It stated “parents in the Washington region were thrilled” in-person learning would resume. The truth is some parents were thrilled. Plenty weren’t. Also, we need an extra teacher for every class that is being split between virtual and in-class learning, as it has been proved that one teacher cannot successfully do both simultaneously. But the political will does not exist to hire those teachers. Students will learn even less while teachers are being asked to do the impossible. And, though the monitors might be new for Virginia and Maryland, D.C. schools have been doing this — and it is working. It provides a safe and supported learning environment for the kids who cannot get that at home, serving a critical need for the most vulnerable. Finally, it is ridiculous that teachers are being forced back. There is an irrefutable risk in being indoors all day with other people. Teachers should be given the option of returning, especially before they are protected by the vaccine.