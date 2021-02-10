We are still in the throes of a pandemic, and as much as we don’t like that, we must face reality and the limits it poses.
Wendy Cronin, Washington
As one of the “babysitters” referenced in the Feb. 7 front-page article “For some ‘in-person’ classes, the person won’t be a teacher,” I would like to offer my opinion as to their worth. I absolutely agree that teachers should return to in-person teaching, particularly those given priority for vaccinations. As a monitor, I do not consider myself a teacher, although I do assist students who need help with assignments. Is this the same as being taught in a classroom? No, but what I do see is these students now have the opportunity to interact socially — and the ability to consult and talk with peers, which is no small thing.
School is about academic learning, but it is also about relating to and working with others, and that can happen with a monitor as well as a teacher.
Pam Doran, Arlington