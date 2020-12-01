Numerous studies have shown a strong correlation between attendance and academic achievement. In an online environment, it is possible to “attend” class without being mentally present. Students can easily divert their attention to another task without facing normal consequences that arise from direct teacher oversight. Additional support from teachers tasked with increasing student engagement should be required for the most vulnerable students. Though it is not feasible for teachers to monitor each student continuously, a platform that encourages camera use and class discussions that require student participation would be beneficial.
The pandemic has made learning more difficult for everyone, but we must take every effort to prevent disadvantaged students from falling into the trap of incomplete attendance.
Lauren Spehlmann, Vienna