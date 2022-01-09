Douglas Soffer, Arlington
Arguing about whether to isolate for five or 10 days or whether to test after five days is just one more distraction from what is needed. The coronavirus is an existential threat and vaccines — not tests — are the only way to stop it. In fact, people who say, “I tested negative, so I’m not a risk to anyone” are, paradoxically, a potential risk to “everyone.”
Those reassured by a negative result represent to the virus petri dishes to use as a haven, replicate in and potentially give rise to more virulent or vaccine-resistant variants, particularly if those who test negative use their result to take off their masks and decline being vaccinated or boosted. It appears that our elected government has given up on doing what is needed to stop the spread of the virus here and globally: Enact an emergency executive order or pass mandatory vaccination legislation, and help the rest of the world to vaccinate without delay.
Steven Sorscher,
Winston-Salem, N.C.