In her April 11 op-ed, “Joe Manchin — hero or spoiler?,” Kathleen Parker celebrated Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) as a principled hero (“a profile in courage”) for his commitment to protect the filibuster, including in Senate consideration of the For the People Act, which she impugned as a partisan bill designed to elect more Democrats. In a perfect world, the filibuster might make sense to enhance bipartisanship and compromise between the parties. But there is no question that Republicans will use the filibuster not to compromise but to subvert any legislation proposed by Democrats. That is so even though Democrats’ legislative proposals address the needs of all Americans and are supported by the majority of Republican voters. When not a single Republican senator votes for the coronavirus bill and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announces that not a single Republican senator will vote for President Biden’s infrastructure bill, the filibuster without question ensures that nothing gets done — contrary to the nation’s needs and the will of the people. It operates to undermine our democracy.