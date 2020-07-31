Patrons of D.C. businesses went unnamed in Ike Brannon’s July 26 Local Opinions essay, “D.C.’s cheap street parking permits come at a high cost.”  

For five years of parking horror in the late 1990s, I lived on S Street NW. When I was unable to ride Metro because of work assignments or I had to move my car to avoid street cleaning parking tickets, my neighbors were not the problem. My neighborhood was packed with the cars of patrons of the nearby restaurants, bars and hotels. I would circle the block, competing with other drivers, sometimes following patrons to their cars.

Parking was equally atrocious when I moved to G Street SW. The neighborhood was crammed with the cars of baseball fans and Wharf-area patrons. Parking signs with confusing instructions resulted in tickets for failure to decipher the posted dictums. 

Cleaning up residential parking would be great, but D.C. must also develop effective and efficient off-street parking for business patrons. 

Robert Hainey, District Heights

As an advisory neighborhood commissioner in high-density Ward 1, I’m familiar with curbside parking battles. But it’s not the “mainly wealthy and white” residents who benefit. We own our homes and commonly have garages or parking pads for our cars. It’s our apartment-renting neighbors who depend on curbside parking. Apartment-renting residents of modest means for whom a car is not a luxury but a true need would be most seriously impacted by higher parking permit fees and, especially, by a decrease in available on-street parking.

Jack A. McKay, Washington