Parking was equally atrocious when I moved to G Street SW. The neighborhood was crammed with the cars of baseball fans and Wharf-area patrons. Parking signs with confusing instructions resulted in tickets for failure to decipher the posted dictums.
Cleaning up residential parking would be great, but D.C. must also develop effective and efficient off-street parking for business patrons.
Robert Hainey, District Heights
As an advisory neighborhood commissioner in high-density Ward 1, I’m familiar with curbside parking battles. But it’s not the “mainly wealthy and white” residents who benefit. We own our homes and commonly have garages or parking pads for our cars. It’s our apartment-renting neighbors who depend on curbside parking. Apartment-renting residents of modest means for whom a car is not a luxury but a true need would be most seriously impacted by higher parking permit fees and, especially, by a decrease in available on-street parking.
Jack A. McKay, Washington