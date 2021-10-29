Michelle Singletary’s Oct. 24 The Color of Money column, “The best financial advice for women set back by pandemic,” detailed the continued challenges women, and specifically women of color, face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis. After acknowledging these growing inequities and the long-term impact they will have on women, she wrote, “Whether you’re doing well or struggling, economic empowerment begins with the basics — managing the money you have.” However, deep structural inequities leave many women living paycheck to paycheck (if they indeed still have a paycheck) without the ability to save at all.