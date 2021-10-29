As of 2020, nearly half of all women did not have $400 to use in case of an emergency. Women, and particularly Black women, are at disproportionate risk of eviction. Black women are carrying disproportionate levels of medical and student debt that exacerbate preexisting wealth inequities. Women facing these challenges cannot strategize or save their way out of the inequality they experience.
For women with excess income, financial planning can be helpful. But for far too many women, broad structural reforms are needed to meaningfully improve their economic opportunities and outcomes. The economy was designed to fail women. Until we fix it, it will continue to do so.
Andrea Flynn, Oakland, Calif.
The writer is senior director of the
Insight Center for Community
Economic Development.