Michelle Singletary’s Oct. 24 The Color of Money column, “The best financial advice for women set back by pandemic,” detailed the continued challenges women, and specifically women of color, face as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic crisis. After acknowledging these growing inequities and the long-term impact they will have on women, she wrote, “Whether you’re doing well or struggling, economic empowerment begins with the basics — managing the money you have.” However, deep structural inequities leave many women living paycheck to paycheck (if they indeed still have a paycheck) without the ability to save at all.

As of 2020, nearly half of all women did not have $400 to use in case of an emergency. Women, and particularly Black women, are at disproportionate risk of eviction. Black women are carrying disproportionate levels of medical and student debt that exacerbate preexisting wealth inequities. Women facing these challenges cannot strategize or save their way out of the inequality they experience. 

For women with excess income, financial planning can be helpful. But for far too many women, broad structural reforms are needed to meaningfully improve their economic opportunities and outcomes. The economy was designed to fail women. Until we fix it, it will continue to do so.

Andrea Flynn, Oakland, Calif.

The writer is senior director of the 
Insight Center for Community
Economic Development.