The July 13 front-page article “In the Taliban, a schism on Afghanistan’s future” offered a picture of an area under Taliban control. But I await an analysis of the looming larger problem, with potentially serious consequences here.

President Trump has washed his hands of Afghanistan, handing the initiative to the Taliban — with negligible enforceable conditions. But he appears oblivious to Taliban links to Pakistan. Pakistan has nuclear weapons, nuclear material and an element of extremists in its nuclear community, its intelligence community and its military.

The administration needs to think about a potentially catastrophic cascade: a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, an ideal extremist training ground, a terrorist haven (perhaps broken into several competing pieces), Pakistani collaborators, nuclear material and the skills to handle it, and dirty bombs. And with Russian fingers in the pie?

Quite apart from the humanitarian issues of women and children, the United States cannot walk away from Afghanistan. Afghanistan will follow.

Ridley Nelson, Great Falls