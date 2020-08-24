If the recommendations of the 2000 bipartisan Commission on National Security in the 21st Century had been heeded, the 9/11 attacks might have been thwarted and the tsunami of foreign policy errors made in responding to 9/11 may have been prevented.
What we really need is a commission to study the unsustainability of reactionary policies and independent agencies/governments accelerating dysfunction in preventing or mitigating globally interdependent and interconnected threats. Its conclusion should be self-evident. Create a global system that holds leaders accountable for violating fundamental human rights or fund the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as soon as possible for comprehensively investing in addressing root causes.
We know this will not happen. And that’s not laughable. It is insanity.
Chuck Woolery, Rockville
The writer is a former chair of the United
Nations Association Council of Organizations.