A June paper details an experiment in which deregulating overdraft fees led to many of the outcomes desired by proponents of greater regulation. The paper analyzes the availability of banking services when overdraft fee limits were relaxed for nationally chartered banks. The outcomes: (1) More banks offered overdraft services for the first time. Those who already offered overdraft services increased their fees by an average of $2, about 10 percent. (2) Banks bounced 10 percent fewer checks. (3) Low-income households had a 4 percent increase in checking account ownership, a 10 percent increase in the probability that a household of low income has a bank account. Those who opened new checking accounts held onto those accounts at a higher rate than before fees increased.