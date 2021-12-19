As the editorial said, “Eliminating overdrafts entirely should not be the goal. Many low-income consumers use this instead of turning to payday loans.” And as acting comptroller of the currency Michael J. Hsu recently said, “Limiting overdrafts may limit the financial capacity for those who need it most.”
Policymakers should focus on encouraging, rather than stifling, more of the bank-led innovations that continue to strengthen competition and consumer choice while reducing unintended fees.
Richard Hunt, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the Consumer Bankers Association.
Overdraft fees are not a surprise to consumers. An amendment to Regulation E, effective as of 2010, requires that banks disclose fees in advance and that customers opt in to the service. Customers who decline overdraft protection will see charges that exceed their account balance rejected.
A June paper details an experiment in which deregulating overdraft fees led to many of the outcomes desired by proponents of greater regulation. The paper analyzes the availability of banking services when overdraft fee limits were relaxed for nationally chartered banks. The outcomes: (1) More banks offered overdraft services for the first time. Those who already offered overdraft services increased their fees by an average of $2, about 10 percent. (2) Banks bounced 10 percent fewer checks. (3) Low-income households had a 4 percent increase in checking account ownership, a 10 percent increase in the probability that a household of low income has a bank account. Those who opened new checking accounts held onto those accounts at a higher rate than before fees increased.
More regulation is not needed, at least not yet. Start-ups began offering services that help prevent overdraft fees years before Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra chose to threaten action. Many other banks similarly eliminated overdraft fees entirely.
We’re seeing the market work as intended. Start-ups and banks are competing for customers by offering better services, including eliminating overdraft fees. By all means, continue to make a ruckus about those who don’t and position overdraft fees as a meaningful factor in customer choice. But don’t limit low-income customer access to checking accounts for the sake of good intentions.
Jared E. Klee, New York