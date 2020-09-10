In his Sept. 4 op-ed, “The Michael Flynn case still matters,” Randall D. Eliason discussed the judiciary’s review of the charge that Michael Flynn lied to the FBI. Mr. Flynn admitted he did. Mr. Eliason’s piece did not mention the underlying principle that led the Justice Department to recommend the case be dismissed, i.e., the FBI must have a legitimate investigative purpose to interview a U.S. citizen. It is possible to debate whether that was so in Mr. Flynn’s case. However, the basic principle is critical to prevent fishing expeditions by law enforcement. It would be a setback for civil liberties in this country if that principle were not strongly affirmed.