ODU’s president, Brian O. Hemphill, could have defended the professor, whose book was published by a well-respected university press. Its thesis has support among other social scientists. The phrase “minor-attracted,” to which the student strongly objected, is merely a translation of the Greek “pedophilia.”
Mr. Hemphill could have committed to the societal value of freedom of speech and academic freedom and affirmed his confidence that ODU students had the skills to critically assess the professor’s ideas.
Instead, he placed the professor on administrative leave.
Why are we spending taxpayer money to graduate students in sociology and criminal justice who are afraid to hear new ideas on sex and crime, and why are we employing administrators who lack the courage to confront those who would restrict the robust exchange of ideas for which universities were established?
John J. Duffy, Bethesda
In the Nov. 18 Metro article “ODU professor on leave after research draws fire,” Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill equated pedophilia with sexual offending. These are not equivalent. People with a sexual attraction to children often recognize the harm of child sexual abuse and commit to an offense-free life. Understanding and supporting these people with effective interventions are critical to a comprehensive approach to addressing abuse.
Many researchers, including myself and Allyn Walker, have dedicated our careers to preventing child sexual abuse. Supporting research on all aspects of child sexual abuse — and the investigators who engage in this research — is essential if we are to reduce rates of abuse in this country.
Child sexual abuse is preventable, not inevitable.
Elizabeth Letourneau, Baltimore
The writer is director of the Moore
Center for the Prevention of
Child Sexual Abuse.