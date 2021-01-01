The Virginia General Assembly balked in 2020 at mandating employee paid leave in large part because of what the mandate would cost the state government itself. Virginia has such benefits for its full-time workers but not its hourly employees. A fiscal impact statement on the bill offered by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Fairfax) said the cost to the state to add the benefit for them was “indeterminate.” Local governments would have faced additional costs, as well.

It is only fair that mandated work rules or benefits apply across the board to both public and private employers. Perhaps the legislators should look to their employees first. The Dec. 28 Metro article on the issue, “Pandemic intensifies Va. debate over paid sick leave as new session nears,” did not mention that aspect of the debate, which, of course, will continue into 2021. 

Stephen Haner, Henrico

The writer is a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas
Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.