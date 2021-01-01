It is only fair that mandated work rules or benefits apply across the board to both public and private employers. Perhaps the legislators should look to their employees first. The Dec. 28 Metro article on the issue, “Pandemic intensifies Va. debate over paid sick leave as new session nears,” did not mention that aspect of the debate, which, of course, will continue into 2021.
Stephen Haner, Henrico
The writer is a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas
Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.