While serving as the airport manager at Washington Dulles International Airport from 2005 to 2017, I was pressed to identify a means of increasing jet fuel capacity for the airport to supply expanding air service. We met the challenge by constructing the largest on-airport fuel storage facility in the country and, importantly, assisted in the construction of a three-mile-long, 20-inch-wide pipeline connecting the airport to the very fuel line that was recently shut down in a cyberattack. The project permitted the airlines at Dulles to store up 30 days of fuel; half the country’s airports have only two days of inventory on hand. The pipeline negated the need for more than 150 trucks to deliver fuel.
And therein is the lesson behind recent events afflicting our nation’s fuel supplies and distribution. The utilities that serve as the lifeblood for this nation — water, electricity, data and fuel — course their way through an elaborate network of pipelines, conduits and cables under the very ground we tread. They need to be maintained, replaced in many cases and, yes, expanded as demand increases. Now is not the time to cancel pipeline and utility projects; to the contrary, we need to support, secure, repair and grow the infrastructure that nourishes our nation. Neglecting to do so will only lead to more outages and crippling disruptions.
Christopher Browne, Fairfax