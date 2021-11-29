Critical thinking skills are an essential part of a well-rounded education, and the acquisition of said skills may occasionally lend itself to the examination of material that some might find contentious, if not downright uncomfortable. To that end, Fairfax County has long had a mechanism in place by which individual parents may exempt their children from specific coursework and/or educational materials. But when a single parent or a small group of parents take it upon themselves to act as the arbiters of propriety for the entire school population of a large and diverse county, they deserve to be rebuffed.
Now, my fervent hope is that the individuals responsible for making this call are not subjected to the same type of threats and intimidation that have been leveled at other public employees across this nation who have shown the courage to render a decision that a vocal minority might find objectionable.
Scott Kenyon, Vienna