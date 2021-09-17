There are avenues to handle the fears the general expressed, and they don’t include discussing those fears with potential global combatants or members of Congress. The 25th Amendment addresses such concerns and only requires a simple majority of the Cabinet along with the vice president to remove a president from office.
There might be other reasons to remove Gen. Milley and insist that he resign immediately, but the one that is most concerning is the message he sent to every soldier, Marine, airman and sailor under his command: If you disagree, it’s okay to take matters into your own hands.
He is no longer eligible to lead and should be removed immediately.
Navy Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command for violating the sacred and necessary chain of command over concerns about the coronavirus. Though his heart was in the right place, he violated the trust placed in him. Gen. Milley’s situation is the same. His heart might have been in the right place, but he chose an incredibly harmful method of showing it.
Steve Mitchell, New Boston, Mich.
I expect any American would be concerned if a general promised a target country prior notification before military action was initiated. This is what Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book alleges Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley did with China.
This is so grievous that I cannot envision any general doing it. Such an action would jeopardize the lives of American armed forces if the surprise element were lost.
Fred W. Apelquist III, Oak Hill
Regarding Max Boot’s Sept. 16 op-ed, “Don’t expect future generals to save us”:
“Treason” is making war on the United States or giving overt aid to the enemy. It might surprise Republicans to learn that we are not currently at war with any nation on the planet, China included.
It is not “treason” to tell a country with which we are not at war that we aren’t going to attack. Republicans wish to redefine “treason” to mean opposition to the will of former president Donald Trump. Being commander in chief is not carte blanche to order the mass murder of millions, nor even the individual murder of one person.
Our Constitution calls for Congress to decide who we fight and for the president to decide how. The idea of the president deciding to take the nation to war is blatantly unconstitutional.
“Walk softly; carry a big stick; you will go far.” Good advice. “Pound around making a bunch of noise, swinging a big stick in every direction” — not so much. Pride goeth before a fall.
Bruce Ellis, Houston
Thank you, Gen. Mark A. Milley, for your devotion to duty, honor and country. There is no higher calling.
Brian Benoit, Poolesville