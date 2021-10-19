A "now hiring" sign in Arlingon in August. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)Today at 5:16 p.m. EDTToday at 5:16 p.m. EDTShare this storyRegarding the Oct. 17 Business article “Warehouses are hiring but find workers aren’t applying”:PlayStation raffles and pizza parties? Really? How about living wages, health benefits and a consistent work schedule? American workers aren’t that naive.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightKaren Buglass, RockvilleComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePOPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLESHAND CURATEDDon’t rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woesOpinion•October 18, 2021 Condoleezza Rice: Colin Powell’s greatest legacy is in the people he inspiredOpinion•October 18, 2021Supreme Court term limits wouldn’t solve anythingOpinion•October 17, 2021View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...