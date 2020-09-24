OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
Passing on a rushed vaccine
September 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
The Sept. 17 front-page article “CDC chief: Most won’t get vaccine till mid-’21” raised serious questions for me. Though I am in a vulnerable group with age and health concerns, and although I value vaccines and have taken all previously recommended vaccines, I will pass on this one if it is rushed through without successfully completing all the necessary tests.