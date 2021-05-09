Make no mistake; once the coronavirus vaccine patent genie is out of the bottle, it cannot be recaptured. But there is an element of consistency here: In the crisis, the government has provided housing by preventing landlords from evicting nonpaying tenants, driving landlords into bankruptcy. If there is public good in waiving vaccine patents or housing those who cannot afford rent, the government should appropriately compensate the parties whose property is taken.
Paul Krumhaus, Annandale
I support the administration’s initiative on coronavirus vaccine production worldwide. However, I believe the proposed World Trade Organization strategy is self-defeating and will lead us into an interminable maelstrom of squabbles. We should go with the World Health Organization and adopt Roosevelt’s lend-lease strategy. Do it now, discuss details later. This would avoid patent problems and provide the U.S. pharmaceutical companies with diplomatic and economic support to select and negotiate sharing contracts with countries/companies that have the scientific and technical capability to produce/distribute vaccines on a worldwide scale. This approach will also avoid an interminable debate in the Senate.
This idea does not require me to go into details, but we need to do this now.
Brian A. Thomson, Bethesda