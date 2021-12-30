The Dec. 22 editorial “An unfair advantage” was right to flag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) defense of stock trading by members of Congress. As an appointee to five previous administrations, I willingly accommodated the ethics lawyers who required that my company forfeit its identity, reducing the value of my share upon leaving, by removing an incoming official’s family name, and that I accept a steep loss in retirement accounts following the market crash of 2000 by shifting from volatile tech-sector funds to broad index funds. Had I been caught taking advantage of my position for private profit, not only would I have been dismissed that day, and appropriately so, the Vietnam combat veterans who had brought me into office would have viewed it as a betrayal of their leadership code, whereby extraordinary effort and sacrifice by all workers are expected and rewarded with recognition symbolized by plaques, medals and occasional modest bonuses.