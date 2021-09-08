Is it any wonder that the Federal Railroad Administration, the lead federal agency to review the high-speed train between Washington and Baltimore, is pausing its environmental review? The arguments against it are substantial, and some opponents have the authority to stop it. The proposed magnetic-levitation train would destroy 1,000 acres of green space, including 328 acres of federal land, that are ecologically sensitive areas for 270 species of birds and other wildlife. It is too expensive for daily commuters. It affects the quality of life of viable multiracial, lower-income communities.