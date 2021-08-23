The editorial seemed to suggest that the court will produce a fair redistricting plan. But consider: The court is currently made up of seven justices, five of whom were appointed by Republican-controlled legislatures. Those justices serve 12-year terms, not for life. They have a powerful incentive to favor redistricting plans that ensure the legislature will be controlled by Republicans when their time for reappointment comes up. As the editorial said, Democratic opponents of the commission warned of this impasse scenario and potential court bias. But the Post’s editorial pilloried them for their opposition, saying they just wanted to do the gerrymandering themselves.