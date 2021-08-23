I followed five hours of the commission’s meetings over two days last week. My jaw dropped as I heard state Sen. George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) essentially declare after adjournment that he could not care less what the constituents he represents want. His cynical, self-serving and, frankly, disgusting attitude is a case study in what has turned the public against elected officials.
Mr. Barker was caught on an open microphone, but many of the legislators on the commission also seem eager to thwart its mission. If the commission continues down this path, it is just one more step in our march to destroy democratic ideals.
I participate in this issue because citizenship requires more than just voting every two or four years. I do care; I am paying attention. I believe the citizen commissioners recognize Virginians care. I hope the legislative commissioners join them fully in their misssion.
Elaine Braverman, Arlington
The editorial “Redistricting gridlock” rightly criticized the Virginia Redistricting Commission’s current trajectory toward a partisan impasse. That will result in the Virginia Supreme Court taking over and controlling the redistricting process.
The editorial seemed to suggest that the court will produce a fair redistricting plan. But consider: The court is currently made up of seven justices, five of whom were appointed by Republican-controlled legislatures. Those justices serve 12-year terms, not for life. They have a powerful incentive to favor redistricting plans that ensure the legislature will be controlled by Republicans when their time for reappointment comes up. As the editorial said, Democratic opponents of the commission warned of this impasse scenario and potential court bias. But the Post’s editorial pilloried them for their opposition, saying they just wanted to do the gerrymandering themselves.
Instead, we face a Republican gerrymander in perpetuity — in which court gerrymanders ensure Republican legislatures, which in turn appoint Republican justices to the court, which in turn crafts further Republican gerrymanders.
Peter French, Alexandria