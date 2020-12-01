Contrary to the popular belief of many politicians, money is not the sole motivating factor for most people when making important life decisions. Mr. Delaney should give his fellow Americans more credit, trust them to make an informed decision on whether to get vaccinated and abandon his plan of financial coercion. Millions of dollars have already been spent to develop vaccines and conduct the associated clinical trials, and the federal government will spend a significant amount of taxpayer money to carry out the approval process.
I would like a $1,500 handout just as much as the next person, but adding $383 billion to the already $27 trillion national debt is not the answer. The true incentive for getting vaccinated is the increased immunity to the virus and the overall health of our nation.
Jeffrey Schneider, Owings