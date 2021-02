Unless President Biden can get support for the administration’s House-passed coronavirus relief bill from any of the few moderate Republican senators pretty quickly, moderate Senate Democrats will be essential to its passage. There will probably be some wiggle room for negotiation of the latter’s goals and objections to parts of the current package, but if Mr. Biden and liberal senators want it to pass, they will probably have to shift some of the proposed funding for state and local governments to infrastructure investments. The $15 minimum wage will probably have to be reconstituted in a different form if it is to be included. Several of the moderate Senate Democrats have additional funding goals, including more funding for broadband deployment and more help for small restaurants.