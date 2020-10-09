Mr. Trump’s refusal to wear a mask has probably been the driver for mask resistance. Mr. Pence has appeared repeatedly without a mask, including when he is proximate to Mr. Trump, our infected and contagious president.

Mr. Pence’s claim that the Trump administration “shut down” the country or the economy was also false: There never has been any national or nationally ordered shutdown; all shutdowns and restrictions were left to the states and localities, and Mr. Trump has resisted and criticized those shutdowns.

Lastly, Mr. Trump did not shut down travel from China; after Mr. Trump’s alleged shutdown (and at a time when Mr. Trump knew that the disease was lethal and easily transmitted) tens of thousands of people entered this country from China, and few if any were quarantined or tested.

Michael J. Jack, Marriottsville

Write all you want about the vice-presidential debate, but women know when men are talking over them, interrupting them, evading questions, asserting privilege and altogether dissing them.

Karil L. Kochenderfer, Potomac

Vice President Pence was just as offensive as President Trump was in his debate. Mr. Pence’s behavior might not cause people to express the same outrage, given that his treatment of the two women he confronted is the norm.

Mr. Pence acted as if his maleness entitled him to be rude and condescending. Moderator Susan Page tried to call him out for repeatedly going over his time limits, but she was ineffective. The one man in the trio was entitled to finish whatever he felt like saying, never mind that most of what he said was not germane to the questions put to him. Nor did Ms. Page seem willing to permit Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) the same amount of extra time.

We witnessed the insidious bullying that women endure under all kinds of circumstances, both professional and social. Gender inequality exists, and it needs to be addressed as vigorously as any other form of inequality that prevents us from achieving our goal of a more perfect union.

Carol Bouville, Bethesda

At the vice-presidential debate, Vice President Pence said the Trump administration listens to science.

In 2016, I returned to Indiana to attend graduate school and learned a nearby town of 4,000 people was going through the one of the largest HIV outbreaks in U.S. history. Mike Pence was governor then, and harm-reduction experts said that a syringe exchange, illegal under state law, was necessary to provide people who use drugs safe syringes and paraphernalia to curb the outbreak. Hepatitis C outbreaks were occurring across the state, and current U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams declared a public health emergency for my hometown just before I moved back.

As more than 100 people in the small town tested positive, Mr. Pence said he needed to “pray on it” before authorizing syringe exchanges. He doesn’t listen to science. Now 235 people live with HIV there. It costs $100,000 to treat each person. He is now head of the Coronavirus Task Force. More than 211,000 Americans are dead. I wonder if he prayed for America like he did the people of Austin, Ind.?