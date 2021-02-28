As the United States looks to reopen and rebuild, maintaining the solvency of the multiemployer pension system will be key to economic recovery. The National Institute on Retirement Security concluded that the $44.2 billion in private pension benefit payments paid to retirees of multiemployer plans in 2018 supported $96.6 billion in overall economic output in the national economy and an estimated $14.7 billion in total tax revenue. The country can ill-afford a reduction in these revenue streams during the recovery period.
Elected officials can no longer turn their backs on these hard-working Americans who have played by the rules their entire lives. Congress must pass coronavirus legislation that includes a pension fix.
James P. Hoffa, Washington
The writer is general president of the International Brotherhood of
Teamsters.