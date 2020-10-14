Birth control is the No. 1 option to assure male and female access to sex without the fear of an unwanted pregnancy. Short of installing chastity belts on men and women, there will be sex. And without readily available birth control, there will be unwanted pregnancies for women. And without the availability of legal and safe abortions, there will be illegal abortions. If Ms. Krider supports a reduction in the number of abortions, she must support access to birth control, as well. Right?
Robin Ziek, Sandy Spring