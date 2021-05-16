The Association of National Advertisers and other groups support the Privacy for America proposal, which would create a national law that defines and outlaws harmful data practices such as using personal data to discriminate against someone. Rather than forcing consumers to police how companies use their data (which is essentially what our country’s current paradigm requires), bad acts should be prohibited outright. And our nation’s expert privacy agency, the Federal Trade Commission, should be given the authority and resources to enforce these rules aggressively.
The editorial was correct that there is a “surprising degree of consensus” around the need for a national privacy law. It’s time to get this done.
Dan Jaffe, Washington
The writer is group executive vice president of the Association of National Advertisers.
Interest in privacy or data protection rules has periodically arisen since the late 1990s. But there is no consensus on a uniform set of principles that at least sets the floor upon which individual states may or may not build. Emphasis is always on how the corporate world may comply with laws, reduce their costs and limit consumers’ recourse to recover from harm from data breaches.
The gold standard of protection is found in the European Union, where privacy is considered a fundamental human right and is protected accordingly. In the United States, it is fundamentally a consumer right governed by a self-regulatory framework backed up by the Federal Trade Commission, which is not a privacy or data protection commission.
The May 10 editorial on personal privacy rights in the United States noted that the latest congressional effort may bear fruit by the end of 2022. This iteration would include preemption, which would override state statutes and clear up ambiguity. Preemption without an enforcement entity — a national privacy commission or a data protection board with teeth and rulemaking authority — would fail.
The attitudes of the public and private sectors must change. One’s personal data has been commoditized by the business community; it’s how social media makes its money via ad revenue. As a nation, we need to place privacy in the same class as in the E.U.: as a fundamental right no less precious than free speech, owning a gun or marching in protest.
Anything less is a fool’s errand.
Damon C. Greer, Bethesda
The writer directed the U.S.-E.U. and Swiss Safe Harbor Frameworks from 2006 to 2011 at the U.S. Department of Commerce.