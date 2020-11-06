It is misleading and flatly wrong, however, for Ms. Simms-Busch to assert that the Supreme Court, in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, would be wrong to shut down the Catholic ministry that forbids same-sex couples and unmarried adults from adoption. Philadelphia cannot shut down Catholic Social Services because the ministry has the freedom to decide whether it will follow human rights statutes and choose not to discriminate against all families. Other agencies do so freely and conscientiously, and every faith is treated the same.
Bob Witeck, Arlington
I think both parties in the pending Supreme Court case about foster chidlren overlook the argument about the best interest of the children in their care. Research has shown that 2 percent or more of children in foster care (like other kids) are questioning their gender/identity, and this might not be known on the day they are placed in foster care with Catholic Social Services.
How horrific for a youth or young adult to not be in an affirming environment that respects and celebrates all types of families. There should be affirming policies, photos, stories and role models around the professionals providing services for these youths. I think to avoid this risk of harm, Philadelphia was right to cancel Catholic Social Services’ contract.
George Gabel, Silver Spring