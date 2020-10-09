However well-intentioned the decision to postpone “Philip Guston Now,” the fact is that the National Gallery of Art and its partner institutions have postponed the work of anti-racism. It is not the responsibility of Black people to educate White people in how to do that work, and it should not be the responsibility of a Black curator to legitimize a potentially controversial show.
“Philip Guston Now” should be seen by as many people as possible, and, to that end, its tour should be delayed until the pandemic is no longer an issue. The four institutions involved should take that time to ensure that the show they present articulates Guston’s anti-racist message clearly. But the urgency of the work to be done demands that the show go forward as soon as possible.
William Whitaker, Washington
The writer is a senior art services specialist at the National Gallery of Art.