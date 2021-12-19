Dana Milbank’s Dec. 9 Thursday Opinion column, “Al Gore was manly. Josh Hawley, not so much.,” commented on Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) manliness. Mr. Hawley was the “guy who pumped his fist in solidarity with the seditionists on Jan. 6.” Particularly for those who once claimed to be strict constitutional constructionists and loving churchgoers, Mr. Milbank could have quoted the third section of the 14th Amendment: No lawmaker holding office “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”