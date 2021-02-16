I am an amateur garbage collector, only picking up a few pieces of trash each day. However, after reading in the Feb. 12 Metro article “ ‘I’ll pick up pretty much anything,’ ” about Billy Adams and his 12-mile garbage-collecting route, I have been duly inspired to pick up my game.

For sure, this is a Sisyphean chore. But what if we each made a commitment to pick up just one single piece of trash each and every day? Mr. Adams said he hoped others who hear about him would be motivated to litter less and pick up more. Come on, folks, let’s give Sisyphus a hand!

Connie Kurihara, Washington

Billy Adams has a kindred spirit taking care of the Mount Vernon Trail between Mile Markers 14 and 11. It’s a six-mile loop I walk every other day. I take with me two trash bags, two disposable gloves and the newest addition to my equipment: a trash picker-upper made from recycled plastic fishing nets purchased through Sea Shepherds. I easily fill the bags on every walk. The only downside is that I now feel so attached to “my” section of the trail that I’m starting to take the appearance of “new” litter personally!

It is extremely rewarding to enjoy the natural beauty of the trail once it is free of litter and trash. And, as Michael O’Sullivan noted in “In directorial debut, Robin Wright goes off-grid — and on point,” his Feb. 12 review of “Land,” “The heart wants something to be kind to.”

Susan Barron, Arlington