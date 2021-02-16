Connie Kurihara, Washington
Billy Adams has a kindred spirit taking care of the Mount Vernon Trail between Mile Markers 14 and 11. It’s a six-mile loop I walk every other day. I take with me two trash bags, two disposable gloves and the newest addition to my equipment: a trash picker-upper made from recycled plastic fishing nets purchased through Sea Shepherds. I easily fill the bags on every walk. The only downside is that I now feel so attached to “my” section of the trail that I’m starting to take the appearance of “new” litter personally!
It is extremely rewarding to enjoy the natural beauty of the trail once it is free of litter and trash. And, as Michael O’Sullivan noted in “In directorial debut, Robin Wright goes off-grid — and on point,” his Feb. 12 review of “Land,” “The heart wants something to be kind to.”
Susan Barron, Arlington