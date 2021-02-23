We took our fear and anger and created NOPE, Neighbors Defending Democracy to stand up for democracy and to fight against white supremacy’s growing power. We raised money, wrote postcards and made thousands of calls and texts to elect Democratic candidates and support Black-led grass-roots groups across the country.
Pizzagate was a wake-up call. The threat of conspiracies and racist violence has not gone away. We will — as will the many other neighborhood groups that emerged during the Trump presidency — continue our work to defend democracy.
Jean Simons, Washington