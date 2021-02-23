As a neighbor of Comet Ping Pong, I thought the Feb. 17 front-page article “Pizzagate’s violent legacy: QAnon” accurately described the link between the ongoing threats to Comet Ping Pong and the white-supremacist groups behind the attack on the Capitol. Back in 2016, we didn’t know that Pizzagate was the precursor to the racist and antisemitic QAnon movement, or that the Republican Party would so openly embrace white supremacy. But we did know that those of us living near Comet Ping Pong, despite having no voting representation in Congress, must do something to fight back against the lies, racism and violence of Donald Trump’s followers.

We took our fear and anger and created NOPE, Neighbors Defending Democracy to stand up for democracy and to fight against white supremacy’s growing power. We raised money, wrote postcards and made thousands of calls and texts to elect Democratic candidates and support Black-led grass-roots groups across the country.

Pizzagate was a wake-up call. The threat of conspiracies and racist violence has not gone away. We will — as will the many other neighborhood groups that emerged during the Trump presidency — continue our work to defend democracy.

Jean Simons, Washington